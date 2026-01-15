Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman appeal to Trump not to strike Iran — AFP

PARIS, January 15. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman "led efforts to talk [US President Donald] Trump out of an attack" and "give Iran a chance to show good intention," the AFP agency reported, citing a Saudi official.

According to him, the three states warned Washington of "grave blowbacks in the region" in case of escalation. The official added that negotiations continue to build on the foundation of trust and maintain a positive outlook.

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering the possibility of using force against the Islamic Republic.