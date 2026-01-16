{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s UN envoy urges West to focus on guarantees of non-confrontation around Iran

Vasily Nebenzya added that Russia was "ready to provide all possible support" to such an effort
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, January 16. /TASS/. Russia demands that the United States and its allies refrain from reckless actions with regard to Tehran and focus on providing firm guarantees that there will be no further confrontation, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told an Iran-themed meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We demand the US and its partners to refrain from a yet another series of reckless decisions and steps, including related to nuclear facilities. Instead, they should focus on providing firm guarantees that there will be no further confrontation, and resume the joint search for mutually acceptable solutions, including those aimed at eradicating prejudices regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, based on the international law and the balance of interests of all parties concerned," he said.

The envoy added that Russia was "ready to provide all possible support" to such an effort.

Foreign policyIran
