Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

DOHA, January 16. /TASS/. Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani as the country’s new prime minister, Yemen’s SABA news agency reported.

In a decree, al-Alimi gives instructions to appoint Zindani and "task him with forming a government."

The previous cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new one is formed.

On Thursday, the Presidential Leadership Council head accepted the resignation of Salem Saleh bin Breik and his government. The resignation was preceded by a sharp escalation in the country’s southern and eastern regions.

On December 9, chairman of the Southern Transitional Council loyal to the UAE Aidarous al-Zoubaidi established control over the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah. He promised to create institutions of the future state in the south of Yemen at the next stage. On Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry assessed the actions of the separatists an unjustified escalation and called on the United Nations to withdraw forces from these regions. On the evening of December 27, a government source told the SABA news agency that head of Yemen's Presidential Governing Council Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi had requested military assistance from the Saudi-led coalition.

In January, a part of the Southern Transitional Council, which travelled to Riyadh for negotiations, announced that the organization has been disbanded. On January 11, the Yemeni government announced that the pro-government forces have taken southern and eastern provinces under control, including the temporary capital of Aden.