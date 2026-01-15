Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Donald Trump to postpone any plans for a military attack on Iran, The New York Times reported, citing a senior US official.

According to the newspaper’s sources, Netanyahu spoke to the US leader on January 14. The paper notes that Trump said on Wednesday he had received information from "very important sources on the other side" about an easing of tension in Iran. "That appeared to signal that Mr. Trump was backing away from a potential US attack on Iran," The New York Times writes.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported earlier, citing sources, that the US had backed down on plans to attack Iran after assessing potential consequences.

Agence France-Presse, in turn, reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman had talked Donald Trump out of attacking Iran, persuading him to give Tehran a chance to show good intention. The Gulf monarchies warned Washington of "grave blowbacks in the region" in case of escalation, the news agency said.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers had been killed. On January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blames Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump earlier warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.