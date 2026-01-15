Britain weighs response to expulsion of embassy official from Russia — Foreign Office

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is considering measures against Russia in response to the expulsion of its embassy staff in Moscow, a UK Foreign Office representative said, as reported by Sky News.

"We are carefully considering our options in response," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was expelling a British embassy diplomat over his involvement with UK intelligence services and that he must leave the country within two weeks. The ministry also stressed that Russia would respond in kind if London took steps to escalate the situation.