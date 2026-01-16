Trump describes Florida Panthers goalkeeper Bobrovsky as ‘legendary'

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described as ‘legendary’ Sergey Bobrovsky, the Russian goalkeeper of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Florida Panthers.

The Panthers accepted an invitation from Trump to bring the Stanley Cup to the White House on Thursday.

Trump greeted Bobrovsky by saying: "Legendary goalie. He's great. Sergey Bobrovsky, also known as Bob."

Commenting on Bobrovsky’s performance in the Stanley Cup final, the US president said Bobrovsky "played phenomenal hockey" and shook the Russian goalie’s hand.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup twice - in the seasons of 2023-24 and 2024-25.

"Comebacks are wonderful," Trump said, hinting at his return to the White House following the 2024 presidential election.