All-Russian ‘Engineers Decide' Forum kicks off in Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 1. /TASS/. The All-Russian ‘Engineers Decide’ Forum has kicked off at the Don State Technical University (DSTU) in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, bringing together more than 200 participants from 50 country’s universities, the academic institution’s press service told TASS.

"This year's forum is even larger than last year's, with more than 200 participants from Rostov-on-Don, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Ufa, Norilsk, Cheboksary, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, and other cities. Fifty Russian universities, including those in the new regions, applied to take part in the forum. Among them are the National Research University Higher School of Economics, the ITMO University, the Tyumen State University, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, and the South Ural State University," a DSTU spokesman said.

The forum program includes three main tracks: “University Core,” “Product Approach” and “Digitalization in Education.” Three panel discussions and a roundtable will be held during the three-day event. Additionally, experts will present reports on various topics.

"The ‘Engineers Decide’ forum is the pride of the DSTU. It is excellent that the team from our Institute of Advanced Technologies ‘School X’ decided to hold a forum with such a comprehensive name covering all spheres of engineering activity, including those for future professionals," the university quoted its rector Besarion Meskhi as saying.

During the forum, special attention will be paid to practice-oriented training. As part of the event, students will present final projects in the format "Startup as a Thesis."