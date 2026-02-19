At least 5,000 police to provide security in Gaza — head of Committee for Administration

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. At least 5,000 Palestinian police officers will be deployed to the Gaza Strip in the next two months to ensure security there, Chairman of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath said.

"Our priorities therefore are defined into four categories: first, restore security via professional civilian police under one authority, one law and one weapon, including training and developing 5,000 Gazan police to be deployed in 60 days," Shaath told the first meeting of the Board of Peace, according to a White House broadcast.

Shaath said the organization also plans to "restore basic services, including electricity, water and education," restore basic communal infrastructure facilities and "revive economic activities" of the sector.

"Our goal is simple: step by step to lay the foundation for lasting peace, dignity and prosperity," Shaath concluded.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos the Charter of the Peace Council, established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Peace Council was established in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.