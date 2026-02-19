Russia’s manufacturing output rises by more than 23% over five years

EKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Manufacturing output in Russia has increased by more than 23% over the past five years, while average wages have nearly doubled, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Despite serious challenges, over the past five years manufacturing output has grown by more than 23%, and the average wage has nearly doubled," he said.

During this period, more than 21 trillion rubles ($274.05 bln) were invested in fixed capital in the manufacturing sector, Manturov noted. Through the Industry Development Fund, more than 850 new projects have been launched into serial production.

"Within the five-year period, around 120 new industrial and technology parks have been established. Their residents, along with other enterprises, are attracting resources from regional Industry Development Funds. Since 2021, these funds have collectively supported nearly 4,500 projects totaling 160 bln rubles," the first deputy prime minister emphasized.

The primary focus has been on restoring the industrial potential of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, where operations have resumed at more than 250 enterprises, Manturov added.