Putin meets with visiting Madagascar leader Michael Randrianirina

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Madagascar's President for the transitional period Michael Randrianirina, who is on a official visit to Russia.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various spheres and a range of current issues on the international and regional agenda.

The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, deputy head of the presidential administration Maxim Oreshkin, and Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev.