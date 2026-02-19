Ukrainian conflict continues to be fueled with US arms supplies — MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, highlighting continued US support through arms supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"The US stance is truly complex," Zakharova stated. "On one hand, Donald Trump's administration inherited the Ukrainian conflict from the Biden administration. Kiev continues to receive US military aid. On the other hand, the current US leadership appears to be making efforts to seek solutions to the crisis - efforts that, notably, stem from the very situation Washington helped to instigate over a decade ago."