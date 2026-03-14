Iran wants deal but proposes terms unacceptable to Washington, Trump says

WASHINGTON, March 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump asserts that the Iranian authorities are ready to conclude a peace agreement with the US, but its terms do not suit Washington.

"The fake news media hates to report how well the United States military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - but not a deal that I would accept," he wrote on Truth Social.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.