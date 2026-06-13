Magyar states plans to disclose info on ‘major fraud’ in Orban government

BUDAPEST, June 13. /TASS/. Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he plans to make public investigative information about the country’s former government led by Viktor Orban.

He noted that the details set to be disclosed would effectively undermine the decisions of the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance congress scheduled for June 13, which plans to re-elect Orban as party chairman.

"On Saturday at 9 a.m. I will hold a special press conference on one of the biggest frauds of the Orban government. Based on the information available to us, tomorrow’s Fidesz congress, at which the party leadership is to be elected, has lost all relevance. Those who took part in the largest political deception of recent decades cannot represent the interests of Hungarians in the future," Magyar wrote on X.

The Tisza Party, which won the parliamentary elections on April 12, and the new government formed by Magyar continue to accuse the previous authorities of corruption and abuse of power. The newly elected Hungarian parliament has decided to establish five commissions to investigate possible violations of the law by the Orban government, including in areas such as intelligence services and the privatization of state assets.

After the landslide defeat of Fidesz in the parliamentary elections, Orban gave up his parliamentary mandate but expressed readiness to remain leader of the party, which ruled Hungary for the past 16 years and has now moved into opposition. The Fidesz congress in Budapest on June 13 is set to re-elect him as chairman for another year. Orban is seen as the only figure capable of leading the party out of crisis and maintaining internal unity as it develops a new political course and carries out restructuring.