MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are considering the prospects of using tanks equipped with FPV drones, Dmitry Kuzyakin, an expert in unmanned aircraft and chief designer at the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told TASS.

"The Russian Army has armored vehicles equipped with FPV drones. An analysis was conducted of the potential use of kamikaze drones by tank crews. Our tank crews are capable of launching FPV drones over vast distances, conducting reconnaissance and destroying targets. This is done on the move, without the crew leaving the vehicle. All of this may not be relevant in today’s war, but we remember the lessons of Sudzha well and keep our entire range of weapons ready for combat," said Kuzyakin.

The expert emphasized that conventional weapons - tanks, attack helicopters, and artillery - must not be forgotten during modern combat. "If active operations begin and the line of contact collapses, traditional drones cease to be the ultimate weapon. Their use requires a ‘consolidated’ front and a so-called kill zone. If the line of engagement is broken and active movement inland begins, traditional drone deployment scenarios are no longer effective. There are situations in modern warfare where a machine gun and two boxes of ammunition are far more effective than hundreds of drones," he noted.

The expert added that this does not mean that drones are ineffective in the active phase of maneuver warfare. "They’re effective. You just need to know how to use them. Russia has both specialized attack drones and combat scenarios for active offensive phases, for maneuverable combat, and for operating jointly with tanks, aircraft, and artillery. For example, in the spring of 2022, when many active military operations took place under the cover of FPV drones and mobile crews, some units were moving in the Kiev direction following FPV drones," said Kuzyakin.