Claims Russia played role in Ceuta migrant crisis aim to paint it as villain again — envoy

STOCKHOLM, August 5. /TASS/. Denmark's allegations that pro-Russian forces are involved in the situation surrounding the recent surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta are part of the EU’s policy of painting Russia as an all-around villain, Moscow's Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Radio IIII.

Commenting on remarks by Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov, he pointed out that "no evidence has been presented of illegal activities by Russia that could be verified." "Minister Bodskov’s remarks are based solely on speculation and reflect the approach adopted by the EU and Denmark aimed at inciting hatred against Russia. The EU and Denmark are seeking to blame external forces in an attempt to avoid responsibility for the deplorable migrant situation," the envoy said.

He also noted that "United Nations General Assembly Resolution 73/27 of December 5, 2018, warns against making unsubstantiated allegations against countries."

According to the Spanish authorities, in late July, about 72,000 illegal migrants managed to swim or walk into Ceuta, bypassing the breakwater separating the Spanish enclave from Morocco. The crisis prompted Spain to deploy troops to help maintain security. The Spanish government says that at least 75 people died while attempting to reach Ceuta, and the Moroccan authorities have reported 11 deaths. About 70,000 migrants are believed to have returned to Morocco.