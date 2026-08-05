Seven wounded in drone attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine launched drone strikes on several municipalities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving seven civilians wounded, the region’s crisis response center wrote on the Max channel.

"As a result of drone attacks, seven residents were wounded," the statement reads.

Two men were wounded in the Grayvoron municipality. Both were diagnosed with multiple fragmentation wounds, and one victim also sustained an open fracture.

Two more men were wounded in the Rakitnoye municipality during an attack on a commercial facility. Both were hospitalized with blast wounds. One patient is in moderate condition, the other is in satisfactory condition.

A man sustained a fragmentation wound to the leg, while a woman was wounded in the abdomen in the settlement of Proletarsky.

Another civilian was wounded in the Shebekino municipality, and was taken to the hospital with a fragmentation wound to the shoulder.

Also, the crisis response center reported that multiple cars were damaged as a result of these attacks. Residential buildings and social infrastructure were also slightly affected.