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Ukraine crisis

Switzerland suspects 24 cases of involvement of its citizens in combat on Ukraine’s side

According to latest data, 10 proceedings have been completed while 14 are ongoing

GENEVA, August 5. /TASS/. Swiss military justice has initiated 24 investigations since 2022 regarding possible participation of Swiss citizens in combat in Ukraine, which is prohibited under Swiss law.

According to latest data, 10 proceedings have been completed while 14 are ongoing. The investigations include cases opened to establish circumstances, not always against a specific individual.

Swiss law prohibits citizens from serving as mercenaries in foreign armies, punishable by up to three years in prison. In February 2025, parliament rejected an exception for Ukraine. The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the first death of a Swiss mercenary in Ukraine in 2025.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 13,387 mercenaries arrived in Ukraine as of March 2024, with 5,962 eliminated. Poland accounted for the largest number (1,497 of 2,960 eliminated), followed by Georgia (561 of 1,042).

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