IN BRIEF: Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant comes under attack once again

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Israel and the US carried out another strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in southwestern Iran late on March 24. The facility was not damaged, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Another strike

- Israel and the US carried out another strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant located in Iran’s southwest on the evening of March 24, the AEOI said.

- According to the organization, a projectile hit the premises of the nuclear power plant.

- According to preliminary reports, the facility was not damaged; no technical failures were recorded.

- There were no casualties among the personnel.

IAEA statement

- Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of this latest attack on the Bushehr nuclear site, the agency said.

- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during the conflict.

Previous strikes on Bushehr NPP

- The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant area first came under attack on March 17.

- Iran informed the IAEA of the incident.

- Grossi called for maximum restraint on the occasion.

Facility’s operation

- Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, said following a phone call with Grossi on March 23 that Russia planned to carry out "several rounds of personnel evacuations" from Iran’s Bushehr NPP.

- Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was in constant contact with the IAEA over the situation around the Bushehr NPP.

Russia’s position

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, were absolutely unacceptable.

- The IAEA has acknowledged that the March 17 strike on the Bushehr plant posed a threat to the physical integrity of the nuclear facility, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Expert opinion

- Strikes on Iran’s Bushehr NPP are extremely dangerous because even if it’s just the nuclear plant’s support infrastructure that is damaged, a serious accident can occur, affecting the entire region, nuclear expert Alexander Uvarov, who heads the Atominfo-Center non-commercial organization, told TASS.

- The expert added that repeated strikes on the facility were in fact undermining one of the basic international principles of nuclear security.