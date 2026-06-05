Anti-democratic scenario in Armenia to put legitimacy of polls into question — ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The legitimacy of elections in Armenia will be questioned if the government opts for the anti-democratic scenario of barring opposition parties from the upcoming parliamentary polls, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a comment on pre-election situation in Armenia.

"If this anti-democratic scenario is put into practice, and the decision to bar [parties] from running in the elections is made, the Armenian people will be denied the right to choose the future of their own country. This will naturally put into question the legitimacy of the entire electoral process," she said.

In her words, relevant international organizations, such as the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will not be able to "hush up this outrageous infringement on legal norms and interests of the whole nation."