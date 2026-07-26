Russian Navy proves to entire world Russia great maritime power — Patrushev

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has weathered severe trials throughout its existence, proving to the entire world that Russia is a great maritime power, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board head, said in a message congratulating sailors on Navy Day.

"Throughout its history, the Navy has weathered many severe trials, proving to the entire world that Russia is a great maritime power," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Maritime Board.

The Navy currently upholds the glorious traditions of Peter the Great and Admirals Ushakov, Nakhimov, and Kuznetsov, while ensuring strategic stability, the international legal order, and the economic activities of the Russian Federation across the seas and oceans, Patrushev noted.

Maintaining the fleet’s combat capabilities, as well as developing and producing state-of-the-art weaponry, are priorities of state policy in the naval sphere, he added.

"A priority of state policy regarding naval activities has been, and remains, maintaining the fleet’s combat capabilities, developing and producing state-of-the-art weaponry and military hardware, and enhancing the proficiency and combat training of naval units," Patrushev said.

Preserving and modernizing Russia’s nuclear submarine fleet as the backbone of its strategic naval forces is also a task of paramount importance, with "these measures enshrined in the Naval Development Strategy approved by the President of Russia," he noted.