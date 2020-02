ANKARA, February 5. /TASS/. A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport, catching fire, NTV channel informed.

All passengers have been evacuated, the channel says. Turkish Minister of Transport Mehmet Cahit Turhan informed that nobody was killed in the crash. "The plane has made a crash landing, no one was killed," he said, cited by NTV.

There were 177 passengers and 6 crew on board the plane.