Tatarstan suggests setting up site in Innopolis to localize production from China

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Tatarstan has suggested establishing a Russian-Chinese industrial site to localize Chinese production facilities within the Innopolis Special Economic Zone (SEZ), head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov said at the international forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."

"We see the development of industrial cooperation on the basis of the Innopolis Special Economic Zone - one of the leading high-tech platforms at the federal level in Russia - as one of the promising areas. We propose that our Chinese partners consider the possibility of forming a Russian-Chinese industrial site within the Laishevo Industrial Park, which is part of the Innopolis Special Economic Zone, for companies interested in localizing production in the Russian Federation," Minnikhanov said at a roundtable discussion with representatives of Chinese business.

He noted that the republic is ready to take part in the construction of production facilities.

"Tatarstan is open to Chinese business at all stages - from initial market entry to the deployment of high-tech production and joint developments. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in finding sites, supporting projects, interacting with federal and regional institutions, as well as in resolving practical issues related to launching and developing a business," Minnikhanov added.

According to him, Tatarstan sees opportunities for expanding cooperation with Chinese partners in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, high technologies, electronics, energy, digital solutions, and the agro-industrial complex.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.