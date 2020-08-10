Russia’s Baltic Fleet to hold large-scale drills in westernmost Kaliningrad Region

KALININGRAD, August 10. /TASS/. Over 2,500 troops of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps will participate in large-scale drills with the forces of the Western Military District that will run at a training ground in the Kaliningrad Region on August 24-28, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The army corps’ main forces have already been moved to the Pravdinsky training ground for tactical battle drills with a live-fire exercise as part of preparations for large-scale command and staff drills with the Western Military District’s all-arms army. Today over 2,500 troops and about 300 items of military hardware are staying at the training ground," the press office said in a statement.

Over 1,500 targets of various sizes and dimensions have been made to simulate adversary manpower and armor and more than 30 simulation fields have been set up, the statement says.

"The fulfillment of all combat training assignments during the maneuvers that will run on August 24-28 will be recorded by unmanned aerial vehicles," the Fleet’s press office said.