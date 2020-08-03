Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The naval exercise Oceanic Shield-2020 with more than 30 ships kicked off in the Baltic Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The Oceanic Shield-2020 naval drills have begun under the direction of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov," the statement says.

The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes, naval aviation, coastal defense troops, air defense forces and marine infantry, the ministry specified.

During the drills running in the Baltic Sea, the naval forces will conduct launches of attack and anti-aircraft missiles and hold artillery firings, the ministry said.