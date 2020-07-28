Russian Pacific Fleet ships, naval aircraft eliminate enemy sub in Sea of Japan drills

VLADIVOSTOK, July 28. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships and naval aircraft searched for and eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine during drills in the Sea of Japan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The hunter-killer group comprising the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs operating in interaction with Il-38 planes and a Ka-27PL helicopter searched for a notional enemy’s submarine in the designated area. For this purpose, one of the Pacific Fleet’s diesel submarines was involved," the press office said in a statement.

After contact with the submarine was established, the naval group attacked it, employing missiles, torpedoes and depth charges, the statement says.

The large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs launched a cruise missile with a homing anti-submarine torpedo while the Admiral Vinogradov made a salvo of torpedoes and anti-submarine depth bombs. From the air, the sub was attacked by a Ka-27PL helicopter, which fired an airborne torpedo against it, the press office said.