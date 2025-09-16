Kh-39 missile effective against any targets thanks to real-time adjustments — Rostec

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Kh-39, a versatile lightweight guided missile developed by Rostec, showcases exceptional efficiency thanks to its capability for real-time trajectory adjustments, according to the press service of the state corporation.

Rostec highlighted recent footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry, which captured the moment a Kh-39 missile struck a Ukrainian drone command center. The footage underscores the missile’s precision and adaptability in combat.

"The Kh-39’s advanced control system enables the helicopter’s weapon operator to target weak points on enemy installations, selecting optimal angles and impact points," the statement explained. "The missile transmits high-quality imagery back to the helicopter in both visible and infrared spectrums, allowing pilots to guide it accurately. In the showcased example, pilots directed the missile precisely at the junction of the building's roof and facade. This demonstrates the missile’s remarkable ability to refine its flight path in real time for maximum accuracy."

Rostec emphasized that such capabilities significantly enhance the missile’s effectiveness against both stationary and moving targets. Equipped with a potent warhead, the Kh-39 can neutralize armored vehicles and fortified structures alike.

The missile is operational on Mi-28N and Ka-52 attack helicopters and boasts a high level of resistance to enemy electronic warfare measures. Since entering service with the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2022, the Kh-39 - initially known as Product 305 - has proven its versatility and precision. Notably, it executed a 'sniper shot' destroying a Ukrainian Bradley armored vehicle and the crossing point it was using, exemplifying its capability to strike complex targets with pinpoint accuracy.