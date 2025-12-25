Rostec plans to deliver 12 new SJ-100s to airlines in 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Rostec state corporation expects to complete certification of the SJ-100 aircraft assembled only from domestically-made components in the first half of 2026 and plans to deliver 12 new aircraft to airlines next year, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

"I hope we will complete [certification] of the Superjet in the first half of the year, because we need to deliver 12 aircraft to airlines by next year," he said.

Certification of the MC-21 aircraft is planned to be completed by the end of 2026, he added.

Chemezov also noted that passengers will fly on the new Russian airliners as early as next year.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft. It is a new version of Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum import substitution of components. The project was initiated after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia.

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft, intended to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It can also serve as an alternative to foreign-made aircraft.

The MC-21 is designed to transport passengers, baggage and cargo on domestic and international airlines. The aircraft is designed for flights over distances of up to 5,100 km. It is possible that a long-range type of this aircraft will be designed.

Certification of the import-substituted MC-21 aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, after which serial production will begin, Chemezov said earlier.