At least 141 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory overnight — defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 141 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on December 24 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 141 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 62 over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Tula Region, 11 over the Kaluga Region, nine over the Moscow Region, eight over the Republic of Adygea, seven over the Krasnodar Region, six over the Republic of Crimea, six over the Rostov Region, five over the Belgorod Region, five over the Voronezh Region, five over the Azov Sea waters, four over the Kursk Region and one over the Volgograd Region," the ministry said in a statement.