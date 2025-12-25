Conflict in Ukraine can be resolved within 90 days — US envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, December 25. /TASS/. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whittaker said the conflict in Ukraine can be resolved within 90 days.

"If it’s going to get done, it’s going to get done in next 90 days," he told Fox News.

He added that the forthcoming winter may be very difficult for Ukraine because of Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. "But at the same time the Ukrainians are not sitting by, I mean they are lobbying their own attacks <...> This needs to stop," Whitaker added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that after receiving a report from special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russia will have the opportunity to formulate its position and continue talks with the US through available channels. Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.