Russia wants to clarify concept of US-proposed 'Board of Peace' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia wants to clarify the concept of the US-proposed "Board of Peace," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia’s diplomatic activity in 2025.

According to him, Moscow received a "strange document called the 'charter' of the 'Board of Peace,'" which was initially intended to address issues in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. "This 'board' is meant not only to deal with the Gaza Strip, which, in my view, is barely mentioned, but also to broadly assist in resolving conflicts around the world," the diplomat recounted the content of the "charter."

"We would certainly like to clarify the US’ conceptual and practical vision of this initiative," Lavrov noted, "We are currently trying to clarify these matters, and will be in contact [regarding them]."

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that "when addressing the problems of the Middle East, especially those that have to do with the Gaza Strip," one cannot approach the issue other than "from a position that has been repeatedly confirmed by the entire international community," namely the need for an independent Palestine.

"When the United States’ initiative was being considered by the UN in the fall, we doubted the necessity of any additional formats beyond those enshrined in US decisions," Lavrov noted, adding that "it basically comes down to implementing these decisions, and creating a Palestinian state." However, he explained that Washington "did not want to refer to UN decisions," so Russia and China were persuaded by the Arab nations, as well as Palestinians themselves, "not to obstruct" the resolution on the "Board of Peace."

According to the diplomat, Moscow and Beijing decided to "give this initiative a chance." "This is precisely the context in which we are currently reviewing the invitation we have received," Lavrov concluded.