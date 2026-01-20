ISS crew did not evacuate after powerful solar flare — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Reports that the International Space Station (ISS) crew relocated to a safer module during a geomagnetic storm overnight on January 20 are not true, Russia’s state corporation Roscosmos said.

"Earlier media reports suggested that during the night of January 20, the ISS crew took shelter in one of the station's modules due to a magnetic storm. These reports are false," the press service stated.

On January 18 of this year, the Sun released its first X-class solar flare. This event caused a 200-fold spike in spacecraft radiation levels as a massive stream of accelerated protons from the Sun bombarded Earth's orbit, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Institute of Space Research and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics reported. The strong solar flare sent out a cloud of plasma. This triggered a geomagnetic storm on the evening of January 19. The storm escalated, reaching a top-level G4 overnight. It weakened to a low G1 by the next morning. However, scientists said it might reach G4 again later that day.