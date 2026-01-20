MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Countersanction measures, particularly higher duties on goods from unfriendly countries, brought 131 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) to the Russian Federal Budget, according to pre-reads to the strategic session of the Russian government on development of foreign economic activity.

"Countersanction measures, particularly higher duties on goods from unfriendly countries, helped to support Russian producers and became a full-fledged source of revenues. The budget received 131 bln rubles ($1.7 bln)," according to the documents.

Owing to export control of equipment, transport and medical products, 1,200 kinds of goods required for key industries remained in the market. "An investment tariff benefit is in effect for purposes of stimulating investments, which covers 73 priority branches and has already provided support for more than twenty projects," the documents indicate.

The mechanism of regional tariff quotas for exports was introduced to help agricultural producers and replenish regional budgets.