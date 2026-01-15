MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. If someone is so bold as to try to detain and imprison Russian President Vladimir Putin, they will wish they hadn’t, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.

She also said all issues around Greenland should be resolved within the framework of international law.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

On Lavrov's press conference

About 400 journalists have applied for a major press conference on the results of 2025 to be held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 20.

Threats against Putin and Russia

Any attempts to detain and imprison Russian President Vladimir Putin "will have disastrous consequences for their initiators."

The appeals and fruitless attempts of the Council of Europe to "punish" Russia mean nothing, and are "doomed to fail."

On the situation around Greenland

The growing tension in the Arctic region is a direct consequence of the actions of NATO "as a bloc as a whole and individual member states."

All issues surrounding Greenland must be resolved within the framework of international law, "taking into account the interests of the people of this country."

Moscow agrees with Beijing's position on the "unacceptability of references to certain activities" in Greenland against China and Russia.

Attempts to ignore Russian interests in the Arctic region and the Arctic Circle "will not go unanswered and will have far-reaching consequences."

On relations with the UK

Moscow will consider the implementation of London's threat to intercept Russian vessels "as a direct violation of the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the British themselves so faithfully advocate for."

Russia calls on the UK to abandon its policy of creating international tension and return to a respectful dialogue, "realizing its responsibility for preserving the foundations of the post-war world order."

On Western policies in Ukraine

Western sponsors don't care about the fate of Ukrainian children, they only care about denigrating Russia: "The main thing is to denigrate Russia and not tarnish the so-called bright image of a fighter against evil, as [Vladimir] Zelensky and his company present themselves, actually being this evil in the flesh."

The media should ask the German government for data on the use of drones by Ukraine made from spare parts from German company Rheinmetall during the strike in the village of Khorly in the Kherson Region on New Year's Eve: "Go ask these questions of the German Foreign Ministry, their public organizations, and perhaps, by the way, the Union of Journalists of Germany. How do they feel about this information and what can they say about it?"

The steady build-up of weapons and ammunition by Western countries in Ukraine speaks to their true intentions "more eloquently than any hypocritical words about the desire for peace."

Russia will consider any foreign military contingents in Ukraine "legitimate targets," and any "multinational forces" are no exception.

On the situation in the world

Russia is concerned about the growing escalation around Cuba: "the language of blackmail and threats is simply unacceptable" in relation to this country.

Russia considers it necessary to "ensure the non-interference of external players" in the upcoming general elections in Somalia to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of the republic.

Russia does not recognize "unilateral illegitimate sanctions against sovereign states," they grossly violate international law.

On Finland's withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

Russia may take retaliatory actions, including of a "military-technical nature," to Finland's withdrawal from Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines.