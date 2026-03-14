US rebuffs efforts by Middle East monarchies toward ceasefire talks with Iran — Reuters

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has rejected efforts by Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf to mediate a ceasefire in the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing sources.

In its turn, Iran is not ready to discuss a ceasefire until the United States and Israel stop intense bombing and meet its demands, including compensation. According to Reuters, Oman, which acted as a mediator between Tehran and Washington before the hostilities, has tried multiple times to open a line of communication, but the White House has signaled that it is not interested.

Trump is focused on pressing ahead with his Iran war, Reuters added. "He's not interested in that [negotiations] right now, and we're going to continue with the mission unabated. Maybe there's a day, but not right now," a US official told the news agency.