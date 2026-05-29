EAEU leaders speak out in favor of AI use without discrimination, respecting ethics

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) support the development and use of artificial intelligence in line with the principles of ethics, objectivity, and non-discrimination, according to a joint statement on the responsible use of AI adopted at the summit in Astana.

"We support the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in accordance with the principles of objectivity, non-discrimination, and ethics," the document published on the Kremlin’s website reads.

The statement also notes that the EAEU member states support "unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence systems and ensuring their inclusive, safe, and responsible application in the economic sectors of member states, based on decisions adopted by the member nations."