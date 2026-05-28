NATO prepares for large-scale conflict in the East — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. NATO is engaged in practical preparations for a large-scale armed conflict in the East, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"In fact, NATO is making practical preparations for a large-scale armed conflict in the East," he pointed out at a meeting of high-level officials responsible for security issues, which is taking place on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum hosted by the Russian Security Council.

TASS is the forum’s information partner.