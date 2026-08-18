MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. At least 18 logistics centers and warehouse complexes linked to the Ukrainian armed forces on an area potentially exceeding 500,000 square meters have been destroyed in Ukraine since August 1, according to TASS calculations based on Ukrainian authorities’ data.

Among the targets hit are logistics centers belonging to Nova Poshta, Epicenter, and Raben Ukraine, which were used to supply the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics centers in the Odessa ports, where Western weapons were stored. Warehouse complexes in the Kiev suburb of Brovary, which were also used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, have been completely destroyed, as has a logistics center in Pavlograd, which serves as a key stronghold for the Ukrainian army in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In addition, at least five logistics centers have been hit in Kiev itself and its suburbs.

The actual number of destroyed logistics facilities in Ukraine since August 1 is much higher since the Ukrainian authorities often only report the type of facility struck without specifying the exact number of buildings or their total area.