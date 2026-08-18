Russian sovereignty, jurisdiction over Southern Kuril Islands beyond doubt — MFA

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow told Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto during his visit to the country’s Foreign Ministry that Russian sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands are beyond doubt, the ministry said.

On August 18, the Japanese diplomat was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and received a strong protest over anti-Russian statements by Japan's leadership.

"The Russian side stated that the country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands are beyond doubt. These territories became part of our country as a result of World War II, as stipulated by the relevant agreements of the Allied Powers and the UN Charter," the ministry said.