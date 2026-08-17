Attacks on Zaporozhye NPP expose true nature of Kiev regime — senator

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant expose the true nature of the Kiev regime, which doesn’t hesitate to resort to provocations to escalate the conflict, Dmitry Vorona, a Russian senator from the Zaporozhye Region, said.

"We are very concerned over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the criminal Nazi regime’s shelling attacks against it. The Kiev regime deliberately targets facilities, in the vicinity of which no combat operations can be conducted under any circumstances, thus, seriously adding to the conflict escalation. This is largely a provocation, which once again reveals the true nature of this regime," Vorona, who is deputy chairman of the economic policy committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS on the sideline of the Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation forum.

The 4th International Forum Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. Its business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.