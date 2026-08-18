Kiev seeks sponsors to upgrade Polish MiG-29 fighter jets — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ukraine is seeking sponsors to pay for the modernization of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets decommissioned in Poland, Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasily Bodnar told RMF FM radio station.

"We are looking for external sources of funding to carry out modernization [of fighter aircraft]," Bodnar said.

As the Ukrainian ambassador explained, the MiG-29 fighters that Kiev requested from Poland "cannot be used" in their current state.

The Polish Defense Ministry announced its plans in December 2025 to hand over from six to eight MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland intended to retire until the end of 2025 to Ukraine. Warsaw and Kiev are still holding talks on this issue. The Polish authorities require Kiev to transfer UAV production technology in exchange for the fighter jets. In turn, the Ukrainian side is ready to receive the aircraft only after their modernization, which Warsaw does not want to fund at its expense.