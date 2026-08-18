Stubb says Russia's neighbors will play key role in Moscow-Europe dialogue

STOCKHOLM, August 18. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that countries bordering Russia could play the leading role in establishing dialogue between Moscow and Europe.

"At some point, dialogue will have to be established on the European side, and perhaps the most important role in this will be played by countries that share a border with Russia," Stubb said, as quoted by the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper.

He stressed that Moscow and Helsinki are already engaged at several levels, including through their border services, and that the two countries also maintain diplomatic relations.