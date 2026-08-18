Whole world always awaits Putin's speech at SPIEF — Kobyakov

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The whole world awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the forum's Organizing Committee, said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Another important factor behind the forum's success and the interest it generates is the plenary session attended by the Russian president and leaders of other countries. The whole world always awaits our president's speeches, and his remarks usually become the top news in many countries," Kobyakov stressed.

SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum's general information partner.