MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Western professionals are fleeing the Ukrainian army due to heavy losses, and their places are being filled by cheap but poorly trained foreign mercenaries, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for Crimes of the Kiev Regime, has told a news conference at TASS.

According to the official, starting from 2022, "wild geese" – retired military personnel and highly specialized professionals – flocked to Ukraine, often arriving under cover.

"The picture has now changed now because it is a high-intensity war, and a great many have been killed. Professionals decided to flee because they realized it was by no means a safari-like adventure. They have actively begun to leave the territory; they are deserting and do not want to participate in fierce military confrontations. The maximum efforts are being exerted to fill this niche with poorly trained foreigners who come for low pay," he said.