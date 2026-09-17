Shoigu calls treatment of Russian-backed businesses in Armenia a 'hostile takeover'

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has described the treatment of enterprises in Armenia – where Russia has invested billions of dollars – as a "hostile takeover."

"An unfriendly line and blatant 'double standards' are clear in the treatment of Russian businesses operating in Armenia," Shoigu said. "What is happening to enterprises and entire industries in which Russia has invested billions can hardly be called anything other than a 'hostile takeover.'"

Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting of the presidium of the Security Council's scientific and expert advisory board.