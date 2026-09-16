Russia opposes offering any respite for Ukrainian troops — diplomat

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will work toward long-lasting peace in Ukraine as it will not agree to any new respite for the Ukrainian army, said head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova.

"Russia will push for achieving sustainable peace and it is not planning to accept any new respite for the Ukrainian army," she told the plenary meeting of the Forum for Security Cooperation at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Addressing Western delegations who continue to take an active part in discussing the situation in Ukraine at OSCE venues, the Russian diplomat advised them to "take note of the new realities on the ground in light of the Russian Armed Forces advancing firmly on the front."