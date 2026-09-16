Kiev loses some 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost some 1,295 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 155 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost more than 380 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 290 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 40 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break out of encirclement

The Russian Armed Forces thwarted a Ukrainian military group’s attempt to break out of the encirclement near Gogino in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"[Russian servicemen] destroyed enemy manpower and equipment around the settlements of Serdobino, Khripuny, and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region. [The Russian military also] thwarted a Ukrainian assault group’s attempt to break out of the encirclement near the settlement of Gogino in the Kharkov Region," the statement said.

Air defenses down 71 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight

Air defenses downed 71 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 71 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov, Astrakhan and Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, and over the Black Sea," the statement said.

Russian forces hit Kiev facility producing vehicles for Ukrainian military

The Russian Armed Forces hit the Kiev Motor Transport Enterprise, which produced specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes against military-industrial facilities and ports in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels operating on behalf of the Ukrainian military. As a result of the attacks, the following targets were hit: in Kiev, an industrial enterprise (the Kiev Motor Transport Enterprise PubJSC) that manufactures specialized vehicles intended to equip the Ukrainian military <...>," the statement said.

Russian forces hit dry cargo ship in Chernomorsk port

The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship with military supplies in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Odessa Region, at the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo ship with military supplies was hit," the statement said.

Russian air defenses intercept 258 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 258 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 589 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 236,847 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,935 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,778 multiple rocket launchers, 36,470 field artillery guns and mortars and 72,033 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian fuel, energy transport sites used by military

The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities that were being used by the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Armed Forces’ operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery hit Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, fuel depots and military equipment storage facilities, drone assembly and storage sites, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the statement said.

Over 600 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated in Kharkov Region in September

Russian troops have eliminated more than 600 Ukrainian army personnel within an encirclement in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of the month, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In total, since the beginning of the month, over 600 Ukrainian personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 13 quad bikes, and 23 ground-based robotic systems have been destroyed within the encirclement," the news release reads.

While expanding the outer control zone, strikes were delivered against Ukrainian units near Prikolotnoye, Petropavlovka, and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov Region.

Russian forces continue fighting to liberate Malaya Volchya in Kharkov Region

Units of the Russian Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region continue tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian forces and expanding the outer control zone. Fighting for the liberation of the settlement of Malaya Volchya inside the encirclement continues, the Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region continue tightening the encirclement of enemy forces and expanding the outer control zone. Fighting for the liberation of the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region continues inside the encirclement," the ministry said.

Ukraine loses up to 50 troops in Kharkov Region encirclement over past day

The Ukrainian army lost up to 50 troops in the encirclement in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 troops, two Western-made armored fighting vehicles, a car, and two ground robotic systems within the encirclement over the past 24 hours," the statement reads.