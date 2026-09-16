YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. The West has completely abandoned diplomatic tools, while Russia and its allies are forming a global counterbalance and successfully uniting supporters of a multipolar world, Carlo Di Martino, a representative of the Italian political association Socialist Revival, who is attending the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg, told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"We are living in a historic era marked by serious political divisions. The breakdown of relations between the European Union and Russia has severe economic and cultural consequences," the Italian delegate said. "It is encouraging to see people from all over the world at the festival who have supported Russia's project and its geopolitical vision, the concept of multipolarity. Fortunately, this platform exists because the current international situation means that we are objectively on the brink of an abyss. These countries (Russia and its allies, TASS) serve as a counterbalance and are trying to preserve what remains of diplomacy and balance in international relations, which the Western world has completely abandoned."

The International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." Some 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries are expected to attend, including 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program also includes 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17.

TASS is the event's general information partner.