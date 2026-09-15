Russia, US need to launch dialogue on trade, investment prospects — MFA

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington need to launch a dialogue on the prospects for trade and investment cooperation, but opponents of closer ties are trying to undermine these efforts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival.

"With the arrival of the current administration, some things in our relations with the US have indeed moved in the right direction, and a dialogue has begun," the diplomat noted. "At the same time, the comprehensive restoration of bilateral ties is a complex process that requires resolving a multitude of problems inherited from previous US administrations."

"We need to launch substantive discussions on the prospects for bilateral trade and investment cooperation. This will require extensive, painstaking work to clear away restrictions - the illegal sanctions - that are literally unprecedented in scale and scope, as well as other non-market competition measures. This is what we call part of the hybrid war against our country," Zakharova emphasized.

At the same time, she urged to keep in mind "the colossal efforts currently being made by opponents of Trump's independent course on Russia to undermine constructive dialogue with our country."