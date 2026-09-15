Most UAVs flying deep into Russia downed by mobile armed units along border — expert

KURSK, September 15. /TASS/. Mobile armed units in the border areas down the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones flying deep into Russia, military expert Oleg Ivanov said in an interview with TASS.

In the Kursk Region, mobile armed units have become an effective layered defense system, the expert noted.

"Mobile air defense teams have become an effective layered defense system in the Kursk Region. Indeed, the teams on pickup trucks – consisting of 3-4 people and often equipped with two machine guns – are operating quite effectively in the border areas. The overwhelming majority of drones attempting to fly deep into the Russian Federation are downed while still in the border areas," the expert said.

He added that the layered defense system in the Kursk Region is reinforced not only by mobile armed units, but also by MANPADS crews targeting large Ukrainian drones such as the Lyuty, as well as crews operating interceptor drones. "We are receiving new UAV-interceptor systems, which are proving effective in countering enemy drones," Ivanov said.