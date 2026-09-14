Bank of Russia outlines key financial market development priorities for 2027-2029

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has outlined the key areas for financial market development in 2027-2029 and submitted the draft document to the president and the government, according to the regulator's website.

"The draft guidelines for financial market development for 2027 and the 2028-2029 period maintain continuity with previously adopted documents. Over the next three years, particular attention will be paid to developing the capital market, strengthening confidence in the financial market, and enhancing the protection of the rights of investors and consumers of financial services," the statement said.

The draft has been submitted to the Russian president and the government. "It is subsequently expected to be discussed at parliamentary hearings in the State Duma," the regulator stressed.

"The Bank of Russia updates its financial market development guidelines annually. This makes it possible to reflect changes in a timely manner and take into account the challenges facing the Russian economy at the current stage. The document was prepared taking into account proposals from market participants and representatives of the real economy," the statement said.

The regulator noted that it would continue implementing digital and payment infrastructure projects and developing the system of foreign trade payments and settlements. To ensure financial stability, the regulator will continue monitoring systemic risks, improving approaches to their analysis, and developing measures to mitigate them.